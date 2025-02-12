Mr Drew ushers in a new chapter with new EP “Lova Boy Era”

Ghanaian Afrobeats and Highlife sensation Mr Drew is back with a thrilling new project, his debut 6-song EP titled “Lova Boy Era”. “Lova Boy Era” is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here: https://onerpm.link/lovaboyera

Known for his infectious melodies and dynamic performances, Mr Drew takes listeners on a sonic journey through love and passion, solidifying his status as one of the country’s most versatile hitmakers. “Lova Boy Era” showcases Mr Drew’s evolution as an artist, blending Afrobeats, Highlife, and R&B into a rich immersive experience.

The EP features standout collaborations with some of Ghana’s finest voices, including Olivetheboy, Camidoh, and KOJO BLAK, each adding their unique touch to the project. Speaking on the inspiration behind the EP, Mr Drew shared: “The inspiration comes from the fact love is such a broad topic and everyone experiences love in different ways so I decided to go deeper and touch on these various aspects”.

From sultry love anthems to groovy party vibes, “Lova Boy Era” promises a mix of sounds that cater to both old fans and new listeners. With Mr Drew’s signature vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and top-tier production, the EP is set to make waves across streaming platforms and radio airwaves.

This is more than just music – this is the Lova Boy Era!