Mr Drew’s much-awaited Seleey concert ’22 to go down this weekend

Kokroko Station is the place to be this Saturday to witness Mr. Drew’s explosive, star-studded show: Seleey Concert ’22.

After the immense success of his first-ever show – Seleey Concert (2021), Ghanaian Highlife/Afrobeat singer, Mr. Drew is ready to deliver its much-awaited follow-up this Saturday, November 26, to finally give fans a taste of what he has in store for them.

Last year by this time, the ‘2 Shots’ hitmaker left fans at the Kokroko Station wanting more; he utterly wowed the roaring crowd together with a row of energetic performances that saw artists like D-Black, KiDi, Wendy Shay, Camidoh, Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole, Sefa and more seize the stage to give everyone present an experience worthwhile.

This year, there is still no departure from the first’s formula – even down to the venue. Mr. Drew is bringing back the excitement of the first show twofold to expand on the former’s success. As such, he will rock the expectant crowd with assists from fellow Ghanaian artists; Medikal, KiDi, Fameye, Kofi Mole, Strongman, Wendy Shay, Larruso, and more.

The free for all concert, scheduled for 5 pm, is powered by Twitchouse Marketing Services Limited and will serve as the perfect conclusion to Mr. Drew’s year since he began his fantastic run in the industry in 2018 – a run that has seen the young artist pick a couple of awards already: “Afrobeat Artist of the Year” and “New Artist of the Year” at the Ghana Music Awards UK (2020), “New Artist of the Year” at the Ghana Music Awards USA (2020), “Breakthrough Act of Year” at the 3Music Awards (2021) and “Best New Artist of the Year” at the Ghana Vodafone Music Awards (2021).

With just two days to go, the excitement rages on; tell a friend to spread the word.