Mr Kufuor clears air over inviting 98 NPP MPs for meeting

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has refuted media reports that he invited, for a meeting, the 98 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs), who want the Finance Minister dismissed.

A statement signed by Dr Kwabena Osei-Adubofour, Senior Aide and Spokesman to former President Kufuor, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Office of the former President had chanced upon some publications in the media, both social and traditional, to the effect that he had invited the MPs for a meeting ostensibly to dissuade them from their stance.

“We wish to bring to the attention of the public that there is no truth to the said publication,” it said.

The Office “vehemently detest the developing trend in disinformation that mischievously seeks to draw former President Kufuor into issues that he had not commented on.”

The statement said Mr Kufuor was as concerned as, perhaps more so than, others for the wellbeing and stability of Ghana, and in his own way was doing whatever he could for the nation to get on top of the seemingly intractable difficulties.

He would be the last to play petty and uninformed politics in the circumstances, it said.

“At any time that Mr Kufuor deems it fit to comment publicly on national issues, he would not hesitate to do so. But he would definitely not be drawn in on other people’s terms and agenda.”