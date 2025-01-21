Mr. Logic Confirms Relationship with Mo Spence Amid Controversy Over Alleged Fraud and Threats

Artiste manager Christopher Nelson, widely known as Mr. Logic, has confirmed his past intimate relationship with Canadian artiste Mo Spence, also known as Monique Spence.

This comes after a social media audio surfaced, in which Mr. Logic is heard threatening Mo Spence during an altercation. The audio had sparked rumors about the nature of their relationship.

In a recent interview on Class FM with Nana Romeo on January 20, Mr. Logic clarified that the audio, though it has gained attention, was not recent. He explained that it was a recording from six months ago, made during a heated argument between the two. The argument, according to Mr. Logic, was not related to their professional work, but rather personal issues tied to their romantic relationship.

“I will not lie,” he said. “I was working with her and also, we were dating, although I know it’s not professional, and I will not advise all my fellow artiste managers to do the same. When you are working with a female artiste, try as much as possible not to allow her to cause your anger because it will bring you trouble.” Mr. Logic acknowledged that their relationship was a source of tension and conflict, noting that the fight was rooted in their affair rather than professional disagreements.

The scandal deepened after Mo Spence accused Mr. Logic of defrauding her and threatening her life if she ever returned to Ghana. She also claimed that she had been forced to cover production costs, which was not part of their original agreement. In response, Red Panther Music, the record label owned by Mr. Logic, released a statement clarifying that the audio was from a previous argument and reaffirming that Mo Spence had agreed, as per their contract, to bear all costs related to production and services.

“Monique Spence professionally signed a managerial contract with the record house, which obliges all services and production costs provided by the label to be borne by the artiste until the end of the duration,” the label explained.

This public dispute highlights not only personal tensions but also brings to light the ongoing challenges in the entertainment industry, especially in managing professional relationships that blur into personal ones. As the situation unfolds, both parties continue to stand by their respective claims, leaving the future of their working relationship uncertain.