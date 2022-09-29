Mr Macaroni, Tosin Olaseinde, Taiwo Adeyemi Set To Speak At New Media Conference 2022

The 2022 edition of New Media Conference is scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at British Council Nigeria, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The seventh edition of NMC, will have industry players in different sectors attend to proffer solutions in the new media space.

NMC will host speakers, panelists, key industry players and participants to discuss the theme, ‘’The Viral Economy.” The conference will explore how tech developers, creatives, content creators, influencers, podcasters, bloggers, vloggers and more can use digital media and technology tools to build themselves, the industry, and their community.

Speaking about the conference, Oluwatosin Ajibade emphasized on the virality of content and creators in the digital space pre and post covid-19 and how vast contents have changed the world globally through platforms like Tiktok, Youtube shorts, Twitter, Facebook and more. In the tech industry, platforms created have helped people in the fintech industry to save, invest, transfer money and also help with digital payments across the world. The virality in the past few years cannot be overlooked hence why these discussions will be taking place at the seventh edition of New Media Conference in Lagos.”

Confirmed speakers for this year’s edition are; Anita Aiyudu (Country Manager, MTV Shuga), Oluwatosin Olaseinde of Money Africa and Ladda.ng, Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adedayo (Actor, Activist and Media Entrepreneur), Taiwo Adeyemi of Road2Blow, Pamilerin Adegoke, Olaide Daramola of Lady Laide Films and more speakers to be confirmed. The host is Isabella Adediji.

This year’s conference will focus in the Tech, Arts, Fashion, Film, Digital Media space. Some of the panel discussions include:

1. Virality in Tech

2. Virality during elections

3. Virality in Content Creation

4. Virality in Fashion, Arts and Film

Registration is FREE. Book your seats here – https://app.eventeps.com/registration_form/MjY1/MjQx

For more information or enquiries on partnership and sponsorship, visit newmediaconference.ng or contact the team via thenewmediaconference@gmail.com / info@newmediaconference.ng and +2349020379443.

This event is powered by OSG MEDIA. Supported by British Council Nigeria.

EDITORS’ NOTES

Committed to enabling and empowering young people, businesses and organizations across Africa to collaborate for socio economic impact through new media, NMC annual gathering of key stakeholders is aimed at improving marketing and advertising standards in Africa’s online/digital space. The past editions was held to drive further conversations around tangible solutions. With the support and partnership of leading brands and experts, hundreds of attendees were enlightened with useful information towards a more rewarding new media practice in Nigeria. Past speakers were: Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade (Google Nigeria), Subomi Plumptre (Alder Consulting), Ameyaw Debrah (Media Entrepreneur and Blogger, Ghana), Larry Madow (CNN Kenya), Joshua Chibueze (Co-founder & CMO PiggyVest), Remi Ogunkoya (Red Media Africa), Chude Jideonwo, Stephanie Busari (CNN Africa), Aibee Abidoye (Chocolate City Group), Fela Durotoye, M.I Abaga amongst many others. The NMC attracts over 500 participants annually, including new media practitioners, corporate brands, and digital media agencies.

LAGOS EDITION OF NMC DETAILS

Venue: British Council Nigeria, 20 Thompson Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Email: thenewmediaconference@gmail.com