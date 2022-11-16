Mr Mageek drops visually stunning ‘How Could You (Ping Pong)’ video

Two weeks into the release of his new album “The Brother of Wisdom”, Mr Mageek is back again, unloading the first video from his still-hot 17-track project with a visually stunning clip for ‘How Could You (Ping Pong).’ Stream or download Mr Mageek’s “The Brother of Wisdom” across all digital platforms here: https://fanlink.to/mrmageek-thebow

In the newly released video, director, Kojo Myles stays true to the song’s love-centered lyrics. He renders the problematic relationship between Mr Mageek and his supposed girlfriend in a series of daytime and nighttime shots that come off as refreshing yet with a sense of emotional weight.

There’s a nice choice of both indoor and outdoor scenes within which the SABI BOY ENTERTAINMENT artist drops his satisfying rhymes – all of which are made more compelling, thanks to some top-tier color grading, camera angles, wardrobe picks and good-looking interior decor choices by the director.

Released on November 1, “The Brother of Wisdom” slots in as Mr Mageek’s first studio album since going commercial. It creates a lit soundscape that is easy on the ear, thanks to an excellent assortment of genres, production and exciting cross-country features.