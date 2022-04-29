Mr. & Miss Autism Ghana 2022 Pageant Show To Climax Ghana’s World Autism Awareness Month

Earlbeam Mr. & Miss Autism Ghana is a pageant-style project organized by A Antonio Foundation the first autism talent grooming and empowerment hub in Ghana that promotes social inclusion through creative arts.

On Saturday April 30, 2022 six (6) persons living on the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) will be battling out to wear the crown and own the bragging right of Mr. & Miss Autism Ghana 2022.

This event is set to happen at the forecourt of Earlbeam Plaza, Dzorwulu. In attendance will be well-meaning High Network Individuals (HNIs), Health professionals, Diplomats, Social Activists, Social Entrepreneurs, Celebrities, Caregivers, Volunteers and Students.

The project manager, Kassim Alhassan Seid, said “We hope to reach and engage more with the Autism society and mental health community in Ghana and continue to promote social inclusion for persons on the spectrum and on a broader scale develop acceptance for persons with developmental disorders.”

Philomena Esinam Afi Antonio, founder – Afi Antonio Foundation is motivated by the acceptance rate in Ghana and she’s hoping that with the support of international and governmental organizations they could take this project to other parts of Africa. She said; “Having companies in Ghana employ them will go a long way to take off a lot of burden from parents who struggle to take care of their beloved children.”

“Unlike the maiden edition, this year has seen a lot more support coming from Earlbeam Group, Happyman Beverages, Kingdom Exim and our day one supporter; Verna Natural Mineral Water. I am also grateful to the other numerous companies and media partners who have helped to make this event possible”.