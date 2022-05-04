Mr & Miss Autism Ghana and Ambassador for 2022 unveiled

Mr. & Miss Autism Ghana is aimed at promoting social inclusion for persons with developmental disorders. The event was held by Afi Antonio Foundation in partnership with Earlbeam Group Holdings on 30th April, 2022 at the Cosmopolitan, Dzorwulu to climax World Autism Awareness Month.

Afi Antonio Foundation is the first autism talent grooming and empowerment hub in Ghana that promotes social inclusion through creative arts. Noticing the extreme stigma and discrimination persons living on the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) face due to lack of awareness and the high cost involved in caring for them, this pageant-style project is aimed at giving the participants livelihoods through brand ambassadorial contracts with Ghanaian brands.

The lives of 6 persons (3 gentlemen, 3 ladies) and their families were impacted while igniting hope in other families that all aspirations are not lost. In her closing remarks, Ms. Philomena Afi Antonio thanked the parents of the contestants for their courage in bringing their children out to the limelight saying “this is the beginning to a journey of many possibilities for your special children”.

The winners were Lisa Mork; Greater Accra, aged 23 and Philemon Sexornam Kuebutorny; Central Region, aged 18 for the female and male categories respectively. Mary Ampiadu, a facilitator for special needs was crowned as an autism ambassador to drive all awareness efforts of the queen and king during their reign.