Mr. President, Houphouët-Boigny built the largest basilica in the world, did it avert war in Ivory Coast? Dr Apaak quizzes

The member of Parliament for the Builsa South constituency in the Upper East, Dr Clement Apaak has noted that,
Religious edifices don’t foster unity neither do they insulate society against civil strife/war but rather the conduct of human beings and their interactions do.

According to Dr Apaak,
Former President of the Ivory Coast, Félix Houphouët-Boigny built the largest basilica in the world, in Yamoussoukro and it did not avert war in Ivory Coast

Img Wa
Img Wa

Speaking to Kwaching Agwaazeh in an exclusive interview, Dr Apaak said he is Vehemently opposing the use of public resources to build a (needless) cathedral in times of debilitating hardship is not just Christian but Godly.

“How can you justify building a cathedral when you have drastically cut capitation grants and feeding grants for Special Schools” he quizzed.

