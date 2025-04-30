Mr President, Police McDan Over Vilest Prophecy And Threats By Raymond Archer

When a blind man dares his opponent to a stone-throwing battle, he is certain his foot is fixed on something. That is a paraphrase of an axiom in our local parlance.

Raymond Archer can take advantage of the resetting agenda to muscle up supports from all the public investigative bodies such as EOCO, FIC, CID and OSP to delve into the depths of the activities of McDan Group of Companies for the perceived corruption, money laundering and serious fraud. Trust us, all the so-called suspicion will come to nought.

Rather, Raymond may stain himself because he’s the blind man whose foot is palpitatingly fixed on the stone of revenge. When it comes to dealing with people like McDan, underestimation should least be considered. Though such persons might seem powerlessly harmless, the Lord will surely protect their defendless heads; and no matter the disruption and hemorrhage McDan and his company may suffer, he will definitely have a safe arrival. And in fact, but for his sword of truth, he would not have survived all the media trauma and turbulence schemed at assassinating his reputation.

THE PRESIDENCY SHALL PROTECT MCDAN GROUP

We don’t know why a godly President like HE Mr John Dramani Mahama, whose political senses are right, in his best tune of knowledge and tone of wisdom, who is resurrecting businesses, will not protect an industrious Ghanaian businessman like Dr Daniel Nii Nshia Mckorley, but will lift up Raymond Archer to one of the highest security offices as head of Serious Fraud Office?

This was the very person who, having expressed publicly his animosity against McDan, paired the former with the New Patriotic Party as two inseparable entities, alerted the world he was going to deal with McDan should Ndc win power. Raymond Archer made all kinds of abusively disparaging writings on his Facebook wall. If they are mere predictive statements, why has he cleaned up his Facebook page of those threats? Clearly, he’s been told lies that McDan was behind the collapse of his business at the Trade Fair Centre. By then, he was binging on that falsehood as an excuse to make for an already failing business to look good in the eyes of the public.

Raymond Archer must tell the world why he did not buy time with the court to save his $10 Million worth business after the High Court Order was made to pave way for the demolition exercises for the redevelopment project to kick start? Was it not the same court Mr. Raymond Archer first went to and won an injunction against his eviction by the management of Trade Fair Centre?

Witty smart, as most investigative journalists may be, he chose the political auctioning method and waged in the gamble with the already failing and unprofitable printing business in the political casino. In that planned drama to the world, he was the loser and victim while non-political McDan was his hounting hunter. Raymond could have still flexed with power because the same regime he associated McDan with had appointed his direct sister and brother in-law to lucrative political positions.

MCDAN UNDER SPELLS OF POLITICAL WITCH HUNTERS

It’s so clear that the investigative bodies of the government we voted for have some mission to destroying the McDan’s reputable brand. Why, on earth, should the confidential letters to McDan’s Group of Companies be leaked and littered on social media before the recipients get notified? Today, Raymond Archer has pulled down all those myriads of threats against McDan and shutdown his Facebook pages reserved for his war against the latter.

It won’t be a surprise if by next month, the CID Head Office and EOCO concurrently also announce publicly an invitation to McDan Group to yield to investigation for an alleged financial crime as OSP and FIC are already doing the digging down at the same time. Also, if it is not witch-hunting, why then did GRA request McDan Group of Companies, just yesterday, 28th April, 2025, to submit records of payments of all annual tax returns? That was a clear testimony of an individual’s evil resolve to destroying MCDAN and his businesses.

We have been watching Raymond Archer’s prophecy graduallly unfold since NDC came into power – as he had previously and severally vowed to ensure that McDan Group of Companies suffer. But as it stands today, the Trade Fair site, which Raymond Archer was coveting and for that reason, went on to make so much noise about, is being developed for Ghanaians in particular, and it will be Africa’s biggest trade complex. By June this year, it will be completed and certainly be handed over to the state and the La Traditional Council. We want to put it on record, that McDan never sought to own it; instead, he was acting as a representative of the Board to ensure the removal of everybody and everything.

The testimony is there for everyone to see that President Akufo Addo never sold the place to McDan!

We urge McDan to continue as a beacon of hope for economic empowerment to many, and also as a resource organization for youth development. By and by, Dr Daniel Nii Nshia Mckorley is helping in shaping the future of Ghana for economic development and social dynamics.

JESUITS OF GADAŊME DIASPORA