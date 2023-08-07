Mr. Sensational GH takes over Dagbon Radio

Mutiple Award Winning Broadcaster and Special events organizer Mr. Abdul-Latif Alhassan widely known in the Showbiz industry as “Mr. Sensational GH” joins the international media giant Class Media Group as General Manager for Dagbon FM based their northern regional outlet in Tamale.

His appointment comes as a great news to most media enthusiasts and entertainment pundits who strongly believe he has more than what it takes to redefine radio with his huge experience in the media and creative arts industry across Northern Ghana and beyond.

His official unveiling which was announced on the Dagbon FM’s official social media page, which introduced him for the first time. “He is just too intelligent and creative” to turn things around for the media house and Northern Ghana at-large.

Before joining Class Media Group, the celebrated Broadcaster and Special events personality has over 15 years of experience in Ghana’s media and entertainment industry.

He is currently the Executive Director of the Celebrities Charity Development Foundation (CeChaDev Foundation). Founder and Board Chairman of Northern-Ghana Entertainment Awards and the Northern Excellence Awards respectively. A three-time member of the VGMA Academy Board.

He is also the Executive Producer of QUEEN of the North Ghana TV Reality Show on NTV and the National Coordinator for the Green Republic Project, a local NGO working to fight the climate crisis in Ghana and beyond.

He holds an International Certificate in Securing Rights in Landscape Management from the Wageningen University in the Netherlands/Solidaridad. A Diploma in Broadcast Journalism, Certificate in Strategic Media Communications and Public Relations Management from Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and the Institute of Public Relations Ghana (IPR) respectively.

He was also the award-winning Drive-Time Host on North Star Fm from 2009 to 2015 before joining Tawasul Radio as its General Manager from 2015-2016.

He briefly joined Radio Tamale before he went on to setup the multiple award-winning Smile Multimedia Agency which has over the years transformed into northern Ghana’s premier Advertising, Media Training, Promotions and Special Event Management Company (2017/2018 Corporate Award Winners at the Ghana Tourism Awards for Tourism Promotions and Special Events Management in Northern Ghana).

He has over the last decade created projects and led social responsibility initiatives that has positively impacted in the lives of many young people, organizations and celebrities across the 5 northern regions who look up to him as their mentor, role model and influencer.

He strongly believes with team work, dedication and the right network with relevant stakeholders and corporate institutions will proffer more realistic solutions in making Dagbon Radio, the shining star of all media houses across Northern Ghana and beyond.

Source : Abdul Latif‬‬