MRI Supports Healthcare Improvement In Its Catchment Communities

Mountain Research Institute (MRI), a research and consultancy organization as part of its corporate social responsibility registered over 100 people under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The beneficiaries were drawn from Obosomase and Ahwerase in the Akuapim North and South Assemblies in the Eastern region.

This is an annual event that MRI carries to give back to the community where the office is located. Sampson Atiemo (PHD), the Executive Chairman of MRI mentioned that, ‘If you give these people money to go the hospital when they sick, it will just be a onetime activity, but if they are insured under the scheme, they will be covered for a year.

“Obosomase and Ahwerase are our immediate communities and we want to do something that will be very beneficial and impactful to the community. This is part of our corporate social responsibility to the two communities” he emphasised.

He added that if anything happens to the office building in the absence of the staff, or if the organization finds itself in any situation, it is more likely that people from these communities will be the first to render any form of assistance to them.

The PRO for the NHIS team, Mr. Frederick Okai Jnr was happy that the Institute chose this initiative as there are other options the organization would have chosen from, but they chose this instead.

He added that a lot of people around the two communities have to either travel to Nsawam or Akropong to do their registration or renewal of NHIS cards, which is discouraging a lot of people from getting insured.

This initiative he said was a good one and came at the right time and right time.

The assembly men for the two communities, Hon. Seth Ebenezer Bekoe (Obosomase) and Hon. Owusu (Ahwerase) mobilized the less privileged and assisted the staff of MRI and NHIS to do the registration. The entire process was financed through internal generated funds from the organization.

Source:Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma