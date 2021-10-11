Mrs. Antoinette Kwofie Is the new Chief Finance Officer of MTN Ghana

The Board of Scancom PLC has appointed Mrs. Antoinette Kwofie as Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) effective October 1, 2021.

Antoinette was CFO of Absa Bank, a position which she held for over 8 years. She joined Absa in 2007 where she held various roles including Finance Business Partner, Head of Business Performance and Analytics and Financial Controller, prior to her appointment as CFO in 2013.

Prior to joining Absa, Antoinette worked in a variety of senior finance roles within the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and as a Consultant with the advisory services arm of Ernst & Young in Ghana.

Antoinette is a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), UK. She is an alumnus of the University of Ghana where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Antoinette to the Y’ello family, and to wish her every success in her new role as the CFO of MTN Ghana.

Commenting on her appointment, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said “I welcome Antoinette to the Y’ello family. She is the first female and the first Ghanaian to head the Finance Division of MTN Ghana. We look forward to working with her as we focus on building a platform business as part of our Ambition 2025 strategy to accelerate growth and unlock value in the coming years.”

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services.

The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market.

Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.