Mrs. Benedicta Atulbire A. Abirigo Advocates for Women’s Health and Nutrition During Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, Mrs. Benedicta Atulbire A. Abirigo, a dedicated advocate for health and nutrition in Ghana based in Sunyani in the Bono Region, delivered a stirring message urging women to prioritize their well-being.

Addressing the nation in a message, Mrs. Abirigo through SCAB Pharmacy emphasized the importance of nutrition in fostering vitality and longevity among women, who are the pillars of their families and communities. She highlighted the need to embrace wholesome, nourishing foods such as fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, while also promoting mindful eating habits.

Moreover, Mrs. Abirigo underscored the significance of health literacy, calling for education and awareness to empower women to make informed choices for themselves and their families. She urged women to advocate for equitable access to healthcare, ensuring that every woman has the opportunity to thrive regardless of her circumstances.

Aligning with the National Women’s History Month theme of “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion,” Mrs. Abirigo encouraged women to champion initiatives that promote fairness, diversity, and inclusion in every aspect of life, while also emphasizing the importance of maintaining good eating habits at home.

In her closing remarks, Mrs. Abirigo called for solidarity and sisterhood as women work together to shape a future where every woman in Ghana enjoys the gift of good health. She honored the trailblazers who have paved the way and urged women to commit themselves to shaping a legacy of wellness for generations to come.

Mrs. Benedicta Atulbire A. Abirigo’s passionate advocacy for women’s health and nutrition serves as an inspiration to women across Ghana, as they strive towards a future where nutrition is not just a privilege but a fundamental human right.