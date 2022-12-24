Mrs. Helen Kalayi Wins Maiden “Taking The Homeless Home Awards”

Mrs. Helen Kalayi is the proud recipient of the 2022 maiden edition of ‘The Taking The Homeless Home Awards, which ceremony was climaxed at Homebase TV in Accra.

Mrs. Kalayi was presented with a key to a brand new house in Accra.

The awards scheme, which was organised by Joberg Foundation, a non-profit organisation, is aimed at improving the lot of the poor and vulnerable across the country.

Out of five shortlisted candidates, Mrs. Kalayi emerged as the winner with over 1,355 votes via WhatsApp, Instagram, texting, Facebook and YouTube, which was okayed by the Board of Directors of Joberg Foundation.

Mrs. Kalayi was followed by Madam Hajia Adiza, who polled 898 votes; then Mrs. Elizabeth Asmoah with 506; Alhaji Mammud who garnered 305, and; finally Alhaji Fuseini who managed 227 votes.

Joberg Ghana Foundation brings together philanthropists, committed individuals and caring citizens to help and empower Ghanaians in rural areas.

The Foundation, in collaboration with

mypagegh.com, launched an award scheme dubbed “Put a Smile On The Face Of the Homeless Awards a few months ago targeted at reducing poverty on Ghana’s streets.

Significantly, the board of directors of Joeberg Foundation participated actively in the whole process.

Three out five members of the board voted for Mrs Helen Kalayi who was the ultimate winner.

Mrs. Kalayi was highly delighted and thanked Joberg Foundation for putting smile on her face and that of her entire family.

She was particularly full of praise for the CEO of Joberg Foundation.

The Foundation will organise another opening ceremony on the 3rd of January, 2023, and where it will hand over the house officially to Mrs. Helen Kalayi and her family.

The other contestants will also receive cash package and some goodies as well.

Mypagegh.com will bring to our cherished readers what will transpire on the day of presentation