Ms Peace Ambassador Contestant Advocates Peace

Ms Mavis Alahire Aboko, a contestant of the 2020 edition of the Miss Peace Ambassador Ghana has launched a project in the North East Region to work with relevant stakeholders to promote peace and harmony for sustainable development.

The Miss Peace Ambassador pageant seeks to identify young women, groom them to undertake peace campaign and programmes messages to various stakeholders to ensure that there was sustained harmony for national development.

The Peace campaign launch at Langbinsi in the East Mamprusi Municipality was part of efforts to seek the support of the traditional authorities and the people.

Speaking at the launch, the North East Regional Contestant noted that peace was an essential element for achieving accelerated development, enhanced livelihoods and economic progression.

She said as part of her campaign, youth groups would be formed and supported in each of the six districts of region to ensure that they played critical roles in peace building, community development, human rights protection, youth education and climate action.

“I believe that, young people are the active citizens and future leaders of the country, hence actors of social change in conflict related communities.

The young wing for peace will be empowered through training to also give back by organizing mentorship programmes in various schools and districts, posting on social media about peace and donations to promote peace in the region.

This project will go a long way to resolve armed and chieftaincy conflicts, and human rights violations,” she stressed.

Ms Aboko said she intended to roll out a project on tree planting to work effectively with the Forestry Commission as part of measures to mitigate climate change, to enhance agricultural production.

The Contestant therefore appealed to the chiefs and people of the region to support her win the contest, to enable her effectively implement the initiatives.

Naa Sampson Basigri, the Chief of Langbinsi lauded the initiative of the Contestant and noted that it was refreshing to see young people promoting peace and development issues and pledged to support the implementation of the project.

The Chief designated a piece of land for an orphanage to be built as part of the project.

The occasion brought together representatives from various stakeholders in traditional and religious beliefs, local government authorities, youth, women among others and they all pledged their commitment to ensuring peace especially as the country was preparing the general election.