MS Soccer Academy Signs Coach Lambert Osei Owusu

Rising Division 3 Football Club MS Soccer Academy have confirmed the signing of the highly sought-after trainer Lambert Osei Owusu.

The Kumasi-based club announced the capture of the technical and tactical brains as their new Head Coach after pruning down a list of possible applicants.

The CEO of MS Soccer Academy Mr Mark Sena said the club is delighted uto have succeeded in securing the signature of the new coach.

“It’s been a very tough campaign , especially last season because of our young and inexperienced players. But we have corrected our mistakes and will go for it again this season with a coach who knows the terrain better.”

Coach Lambert is a former River Plate Athletic, Adom FC and

Young Chelsea coach with valuable experience and will immediately take charge of the club for the 2022/23 season.

Former head coach Abu Harrison, who has been with MS Soccer Academy for many years has now been elevated to the Technical Director position and Head of Scouting.