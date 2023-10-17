MSCF Receives Support From The LKODS Taverner

Martisans Sports and Cultural Foundation, a non-profit non-governmental organization with the aim of promoting youth development through sports and cultural activities has received large consignment of donated goods including apparel for boys and girls, sports training equipment and apparel for both male and female coaches.

The items which included over 5000 pieces of apparel and equipment was donated by the Lords Taverner’s a non-profit UK based NGO that supports less privileged kids around the world with sports equipment in a bid to enhance their health and wellbeing. The equipment and apparel will be distributed to youth sports clubs along the coast of Accra and other remote areas of Ghana including the Upper EAST Region of Ghana.

Objective – The objective for the initiative is ensure that more youth participate in sport for good health and well-being. In view of the correlation between sports and academic development, MSCF is further hopeful that these apparel and equipment will aid the academic development of the children who will have access to them.

Long Term Impact – Youth development has become a priority for the nation in view of the fact that the proper development of the youth is linked to the proper leadership of the country in future. Thes equipment will certainly help in shaping the youth to become responsible citizens with capacity and ability to support social, economic and cultural development of the county.

In a brief remark MSCF president Mr Desmond Mantey thanked the Lord’s Taverner’s for their kind gesture and support. He further indicated that the goods will be distributed not only to the children in Accra but also those in other remote and deprived areas of the country. He also emphasized that girls participation in sports is one of the priorities of the foundation and as such the foundation will ensure that more girls also have access to the apparel and equipment so that they can also enjoy sports from good health and wellbeing.

Mr. Desmond Mantey finally indicated that these donations without a doubt will help facilitate the organizations effort in pushing for the realization of the UN SDG’s through sports and cultural activities.

Source: Lambert Donkor