Msport Football Challenge: Road To Final 2023

MSport, the top-rated online betting platform in Africa, has just concluded its second edition of the MSport Football Challenge event, themed “Road to Final 2023,” which took place on April 30th, 2023, at the Campos Memorial Stadium, Lagos Island.

MSport customers from Nigeria gathered in Lagos to compete for the one-million-naira grand prize, making it a fun and exciting event.

As the 2022-2023 season of the five major European football leagues – the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga, the Italian Serie A, the German Bundesliga, and the French Ligue 1 – comes to a close, MSport once again gives back to its customers with the MSport Football Challenge. This season has been thrilling and unpredictable, with several surprising results and exciting moments.

At the event, participants showed their passion, perseverance, zeal, and determination, Participants were paired in duo – A team of two MSport fans. The competition kicked off with the Duo Juggle Challenge followed by the Duo Speed Dribbling, which was the most exciting part of the event.

The Superkick Challenge aka Duo Cross Bar Challenge followed. The grand finale comprised of the duo who won the Duo Cross Bar Challenge battling it out in an intense one-minute game apiece where each player takes turns to attack the other.

The player with the highest number of goals during their attacking turn wins. Finally, Ojedele Abiodun emerged as the ultimate winner of the second edition of the MSport Football Challenge.

Throughout the event, the winning duo for each stage of the tournament received BVB jerseys to celebrate the team’s excellent performance.

Participants also had the opportunity to test their knowledge of MSport by answering questions about the process of MSport registration, how to play MSport games, how to bet on MSport, and how to deposit on MSport, with rewards given for correct answers.

At the end of the event, all participants received MSport betting vouchers to bet on the online MSport betting platform, where customers can experience swift withdrawals and deposits, the best odds, and a friendly user interface.

Overall, the MSport Football Challenge 2.0 was a well-organized and exciting event that portrayed MSport’s resolve to always provide opportunities for African Youths even in Ghana. They have tailored many products to further confirm this statement, like the 5,000 GHS Weekly giveaway to one Ghana Youth.

The only criteria to participate is to ensure you place a bet weekly to enter the draw. The event successfully provided a platform for football enthusiasts to experience the brand while engaging and networking with one another.

As all road leads to the final for all the major European league competitions, MSport remains the best online betting platform to bet on the outcomes of these matches.

