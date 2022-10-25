MTF: Emmanuel Horla Nuvor wins special award to study with Zee World

At the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) West Africa Academy’s annual graduation event held at the weekend in Lagos one of four Ghanaian students among the 2022 cohorts of the (MTF) Academy, Emmanuel Horla Nuvor, was awarded an all-expense paid internship with Zee World in India. Bollywood

This was announced during the graduation ceremony of the MTF West Africa Class of 2022 held at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos State, Nigeria.

In addition to receiving their degrees conferred on them by the Pan-Atlantic University, the top three graduates were presented with the incredible opportunity to further their Film and Television training with internships opportunities with MTF partner organisations like the New York Film School, Zee World and MultiChoice Africa.

Emmanuel Nuvor emerged second-best in his class to earn the award. The best graduating student, Adedamola Akapo, received an all-expense paid two-month scholarship to the New York Film Academy, while third-placed Oluwatoyosi Fowode was awarded an internship in South Africa with MultiChoice Africa.

The three other Ghanaians also graduated after the year-long programme namely, Nicholas Tetteh Nartey, Alice Johnson and Jephthah Appiah Osafo. They could not hide their excitement when Horla Nuvor was announced as the recipient of the Bollywood Internship programme. The Ghanaian students are teaming up with their Nigerian counterparts to work on shows for some Africa Magic channels.

MTF Director Nwabisa Matyumza, challenged the graduates to tell Africa’s story with passion. “I challenge you to do one thing: to tell Africa’s future stories with care, dignity, boldness and with passion. And whilst you do that, remember to go out and pay it forward. Take time to uncover young talent within whatever sphere you find yourself in.”

MTF Academy has proven that the African entertainment industry is ripe with gripping stories that are waiting to be told. Through partnerships with renowned organisations such as Dolby Studios, Canon, Zee World, Pan-Atlantic University in Nigeria, Kenyatta University in Kenya, and the University of Zambia, MTF has been able to establish itself as a premier provider of media and technology training in Africa.

Meanwhile, the next cohorts of students for the next MTF Academy programme is set to be announced in the coming days.

By Nii Amah Dagadu