MTF West Africa Graduates Set to Captivate Audiences with Premieres on Africa Magic

Two gripping films crafted by recent graduates of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) West Africa Academy are set to debut on Africa Magic channels this March, spotlighting the rising talent shaping the future of African cinema.

Gone, a suspenseful crime thriller, and Everything Light Touches, an emotionally charged human drama, will premiere this weekend, marking a milestone for the Class of 2024 filmmakers.

Produced and directed entirely by MTF alumni, the films reflect the academy’s mission to nurture Africa’s next generation of storytellers. Everything Light Touches, co-directed by Elma Baisie and Adejo Emmanuel, follows an autistic teenager, Abayomi, whose disappearance thrusts his fractured family into a race against time while unraveling themes of trauma and resilience. Meanwhile, Gone, helmed by Anjola Aluko and Oke Omotola, delves into familial chaos after a skeletal discovery triggers a police investigation, exposing buried secrets that threaten to tear a household apart.

“These films are a testament to the caliber of talent we cultivate,” said Atinuke Ngozi Babatunde, Director of the MTF West Africa Academy. “They stand shoulder-to-shoulder with global content, yet remain deeply rooted in African narratives that resonate locally.”

Launched in 2018, the MTF academies in Lagos, Nairobi, and Lusaka offer year-long immersive training in screenwriting, directing, sound design, and production. Partnering with institutions like the Pan-Atlantic University and New York Film Academy, the program blends technical rigor with Africa’s rich storytelling traditions. Each year, 60 graduates—20 per academy—enter the continent’s film industry, addressing gaps in skilled production crews and fresh voices.

The premieres arrive as demand for authentic African stories surges globally. Streaming platforms and broadcasters increasingly seek content that reflects diverse experiences, yet funding and training barriers persist. Initiatives like MTF aim to bridge this divide, empowering filmmakers to compete internationally without diluting cultural specificity.

Gone debuts March 7 on Africa Magic Showcase, with a repeat broadcast March 8 on Africa Magic Family. Everything Light Touches premieres March 8 on Africa Magic Showcase, followed by a March 12 encore.

For industry observers, the films signal a broader shift. As Nollywood and Ghana’s film sectors expand, collaborations between training academies and broadcasters like MultiChoice could redefine Africa’s creative economy—one compelling story at a time.