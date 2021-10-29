MTN @ 25 Mega Promo: First Set of Winners Grab Brand New Hyundai Sonata

MTN Ghana has presented the first five (5) brand new Eighth Generation Hyundai Sonata Vehicles to the first set of winners of the MTN @ 25 Mega Promo.

The winners drawn from data collated from the first month of the promotion consist of 3 national winners and 2 regional winners selected from the Ashanti and Ahafo regions.

The first five winners are Mr Kofi Anane, Mr Boakye-Yiadom Osei Owusu, Miss Grace Amoah, Mr Eric Osei Agyeman and Miss Angela Dodzi Bakah.

About 200 customers also received cash prizes up to GHC5,000 while 8,000 customers received airtime which were transferred to them digitally.

MTN Ghana expressed its commitment to continue to brighten the lives of Customers beyond the provision of distinct Customer Experience and telecommunication services.

Noel Ganson, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana said, “the Silver Jubilee celebration could not be complete without recognizing the significant contribution of our numerous Customers to the success of the company. “With you, our Customers, we have been able to build a formidable business that provides value.”

“The journey of rewarding 25 customers with the Hyundai Sonata, cash and airtime has just begun, therefore, all customers should take the MTN @25 Mega promotion seriously to benefit”, he added.

Rehina Adams, Showroom Manager of Hyundai Motors and Investments Ghana Limited mentioned that the 8th Generation Sonata’s features include Push To Start, Remote Start Ignition, Voice Command Control and Shift By Wire Button. Other features include Reverse Camera and Reverse Sensors, Touch Screen with Internal Memory and Leather Seats.

Angela Dodzi Bakah, one of the winners from the Ashanti region, expressed her delight in emerging as one of the winners and urged other users of MTN to be optimistic about winning. “I am very delighted. I joined the promo by doing more with MTN.

I did more transactions and bought a lot of airtime and bundle. Initially, I thought it wasn’t real but winning this car has increased my confidence in MTN promotions. I encourage all Customers to subscribe to the promo and win big,” she said.

MTN launched its 25th anniversary mega consumer promotion in August to reward Customers for their loyalty to the brand. The points–based promotion is designed to reward all Prepaid and eligible Post paid Subscribers (existing and new) based on their usage of products and services across MTN platforms.

To participate in the promo, customers are required to dial *156# and select option 5 to opt-in. Alternatively, customers can enter the promo by downloading myMTN App and proceed to opt in digitally at https://tinyurl.com/25th-Promo. The mega promotion is expected to end on October 31st 2021.

Winner Selection and Promo Rewards

Customers who exceed their monthly target points by the highest percentage margin (by ranking) will be rewarded. In all, 25 Customers will be rewarded with 25 brand new Hyundai Sonata cars. Over 24,000 customers will be rewarded with cash prizes up to Ghc5, 000 and loads of free Airtime.

As the 25th anniversary promotions run, MTN customers are advised to be wary of the activities of fraudsters who employ various tactics to defraud Customers. MTN Ghana will only call Customers via 0244300000. Winners of MTN promotions are not informed via any links or promo codes.

MTN will not request for any money or airtime before customers redeem their prizes. Customers are advised to call the Toll-Free number 100 or interact with customer service agents on its social media handles as follows: Twitter @MTNGhana/@AskMTNGhana; Facebook: MTN Ghana WhatsApp:0554300000 and 0555300000. Customers also have the choice of using MyMTN App or Email via customercare.GH@mtn.com. Visit www.mtn.com.gh for more details on the promotion.