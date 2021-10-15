MTN 25th anniversary promo winners to receive prizes end October

MTN Ghana’s 25th-anniversary promotion winners for August will be presented with their prizes by the end of October 2021.

Mr Noel Kojo Ganson, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, said “ we are getting ready to present the vehicles. We just need to ensure we go through due process to select the final winners.”

He explained that the delay in presenting prizes to monthly winners was a result of a large number of participants and the thorough work being done before winners were announced.

Mr Kojo-Ganson said the winners for September and October would be announced as soon as the due diligence on winners was completed.

He said winner validation was always done in partnership with external auditors from KPMG.

“MTN remains committed to rewarding its customers as it celebrates 25 years of providing telecommunications services to its customers in Ghana,” he said.

MTN launched its 25th-anniversary mega consumer promotion in August to reward customers for their loyalty to the brand.

The points-based promotion is designed to reward all prepaid and eligible post-paid subscribers (existing and new) based on their usage of products and services across MTN platforms.

To participate in the promo, customers are required to dial *156# and select option 5 to opt-in. Alternatively, customers can enter the promo by downloading the myMTN App and proceed to opt in digitally https://tinyurl.com/25th-Promo.

The promo rewards customers who exceed their monthly targets points by the highest percentage margin (by ranking) will be rewarded.

In all, 25 customers will be rewarded with 25 brand new Hyundai Sonata cars. Over 24,000 customers will also be rewarded with cash prizes up to Ghc5,000 and loads of free airtime in the MTN @25 Mega Consumer Promotion.

As the 25th-anniversary promotions run, MTN customers are advised to be wary of the activities of fraudsters who employ various tactics to defraud Customers.

MTN Ghana will only call Customers via 0244300000. Winners in MTN promotions are not informed via any links or promo codes. MTN will not request any money or airtime before customers redeem their prizes.