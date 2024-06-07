MTN and Cloudflare Partner to Elevate Africa’s Cybersecurity Landscape

Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Solutions

The partnership will leverage Cloudflare’s advanced security cloud solutions to deliver highly customized cybersecurity services. These offerings include robust DDoS mitigation, Zero Trust Services, and the innovative Magic Firewall, designed to protect critical operations and empower clients on their digital journeys.

Benefits for Customers

Faster, Safer Internet: Customers can expect lightning-fast website loading times and seamless online experiences, ensuring that browsing, streaming, and accessing critical services happen swiftly and securely. Robust Data Protection: With features such as DDoS Mitigation, Zero Trust Services, and the Magic Firewall, MTN will ensure that customer data remains shielded from cyber threats, whether it’s personal information or sensitive business data. Empowering African Enterprises: As this partnership expands across the continent, African businesses will gain access to cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, empowering them to accelerate growth and innovation securely. Local Expertise, Global Impact: Combining MTN’s deep understanding of the African market with Cloudflare’s global expertise creates a powerful synergy. Together, they are raising awareness about cybersecurity, ensuring that businesses thrive securely.

A Commitment to Africa’s Digital Progress

David Behr, CEO of Converged Solutions at MTN, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating, “Our collaboration with Cloudflare exemplifies our unwavering commitment to empowering businesses. It’s not just about protecting against DDoS attacks; it’s about securing Africa’s digital progress.”

Behr emphasized the proactive approach of raising awareness among enterprises and SMEs about the critical importance of investing in cybersecurity measures. This approach ensures sustained growth and aligns seamlessly with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy.

Exciting Times Ahead

As MTN and Cloudflare embark on this exciting journey to fortify Africa’s digital infrastructure, businesses and individuals alike can look forward to a safer and more secure digital future.