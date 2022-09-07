MTN and Dooka partner to ease corporate procurement

The partnership, which will ensure equitable access, digital transparency and greater efficiency for MTN’s suppliers, is focused on allowing corporations across Africa to seamlessly make purchases in the consumer marketplace.

Dirk Karl, Executive and Chief Procurement Officer at MTN Group, said the new relationship with Dooka is greatly exciting and brings efficiencies to every level of the supply chain. “It stands to transform the way businesses operate across Africa. I am extremely proud that MTN is the anchor partner with a truly African organisation and a solution which is built specifically for Africa.”

Dooka’s B2B marketplace opens a world of opportunities for local suppliers, who had previously been locked out from supplying larger businesses due to the challenges of digital connections and high barriers to entry. This marketplace enables them easier access to sell more goods and services to MTN as well as other African leading multinationals

“This is a chance to revolutionise the supply chain,” says Toby Sparrow, Dooka’s CEO. “Together with MTN, we can demonstrate to the world that the right tools enable corporations to create jobs, development and growth through good procurement strategies. Dooka represents a new way to connect buyers and sellers across every industry. We are levelling the playing field so businesses large and small across Africa can transact as easily as if shopping at home and using the latest digital technologies.”

