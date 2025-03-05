MTN and Ghana Forge Partnership to Cultivate AI Talent and Digital Skills Nationwide

In a move to accelerate Ghana’s digital transformation, the government has partnered with telecommunications giant MTN Group to expand access to artificial intelligence (AI), coding, and digital skills training for young Ghanaians.

The collaboration, formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, aligns with President John Mahama’s flagship “One Million Coders Program,” aimed at equipping youth with future-ready skills to drive innovation and economic growth.

Ghana’s Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, emphasized the initiative’s urgency during the signing ceremony. “This partnership will fuel the capacity of young Ghanaians in AI, data governance, and cybersecurity,” he said, noting that MTN’s commitment includes repurposing its donated Accra headquarters into a Center of Excellence for AI and software development. The facility is expected to become a hub for nurturing homegrown tech talent and developing localized solutions tailored to Africa’s linguistic and cultural diversity.

MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita underscored the alignment of the initiative with the company’s 25th-anniversary investments in Ghana. “We are focused on supporting Ghana’s digital ecosystem, which will catalyze socioeconomic progress,” he said. The partnership builds on MTN’s existing Skills Academy, launched in 2023 across several African markets, including Ghana. The academy offers courses in coding, web development, and data analytics, with a goal to ensure 60% of youth and adults attain basic digital proficiency by 2025.

The agreement arrives amid growing recognition of Africa’s need to develop indigenous tech capabilities. With over 3,000 languages spoken across the continent, MTN executives stressed the importance of creating locally relevant AI models and software. “We must cultivate our own talent and engineers to ensure Africa isn’t left behind in the global AI race,” Mupita added.

Analysts view the collaboration as a critical step toward addressing youth unemployment and closing the digital divide. Ghana, like many African nations, faces a mismatch between its burgeoning youth population and the skills demanded by today’s job market. Public-private partnerships such as this aim to bridge that gap by providing accessible training and fostering innovation in sectors like fintech, agriculture, and healthcare.

However, challenges persist. Limited internet access in rural areas, high data costs, and uneven electricity supply could hinder the program’s reach. MTN and the Ghanaian government will need to integrate infrastructure development with skill-building efforts to ensure equitable participation.

The initiative also reflects a broader trend of African nations prioritizing digital literacy to harness the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As global tech giants increasingly invest in the continent, partnerships like MTN’s with Ghana highlight the strategic role of local telecom players in shaping inclusive, sustainable growth.

For now, the MoU signals a shared vision. As Ebenezer Asante, MTN’s Senior Vice President for Markets, noted: “This is about more than coding—it’s about empowering Africa to write its own digital future.”