One of Ghana’s leading Telecommunication Company, MTN, and the National Folklore Board in charge of protecting the country’s heritage yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for AYOBA APP to showcase the cultural heritage of Ghana.

The short signing ceremony of the AYOBA APP held at the MTN House at Ridge in Accra was witnessed by the Board Members and officials from both sides.

As an African multinational company, MTN has demonstrated its commitment to the preservation of Ghana’s heritage by supporting the celebration of over 30 traditional festivals every year.

Speaking in an interview with the Newsghana, the Sales and Distribution Executive, Mr. Eric Nsarkoh pointed out that the Folklore Board is the gatekeeper for all the heritage content in Ghana.

“So if we want to distribute our intellectual content work, this is one of the partnerships that have to be in place, because we approach our business as a community partnership basically,” he stated.

He said the legal work was the MoU signing ceremony held because one has to follow due process in getting the best of work done.

Mr. Nsarkoh stated that MTN through the power of technology would drive the heritage of the nation by providing the kind of content anybody would want to see.

“If you want to see the Lara Banga Mosque today, the best you can do is to look at the google image of it. And how are you going to connect with the full heritage story around it versus the fact that it is linked to our history and other heritage sites. So you need an APP that is purpose-built for that reason,” he added.

On the part of the National Folklore Board, the Acting Director, Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante stated that the new App would provide a bigger platform for Ghanaians and other foreign nationals to see the unique heritage Ghana is made of.

“One of the key highlights or things we needed to do was to have an inventory of the Folklore, and what is better than to have an inventory which is digitally accessible to all.

So a partnership with MTN is a step in the right direction and it will help us as a government institution to fulfill our mandate,” she disclosed.

She said the National Folklore Board has been revamped in a few years now adding that partnering with MTN will amplify the already existing inventory with the National Folklore.

By: Isaac Dzidzoamenu