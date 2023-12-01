MTN and Yango Forge Transformative Partnership to Empower Partner Drivers in Côte d’Ivoire 

Yango partner drivers to benefit from unlimited data packages

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 1 December 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Yango has joined forces with MTN to improve the working conditions of its partner drivers. The international ride-hailing company has teamed up with MTN, a leading telecommunications company, to offer drivers free data packages for the Yango Pro app.

This collaboration represents a monumental stride in the shared vision of both organizations to innovate and elevate service offerings; underscoring MTN’s belief of offering a modern connected world, as well as Yango’s unwavering commitment to enhance the well-being of its partner drivers.

This partnership is designed to offer a simple, fast and convenient experience for drivers and will cover Abidjan starting 25 October. The package will enable drivers to save at least FCFA 5,000 per month on internet, SMS and voice services. In addition, Yango’s partner drivers registered in a fleet will be able to benefit from reduced call charges to talk to each other.

Côte d’Ivoire is the first country chosen by the company to launch this project with MTN.

MTN is extending unrestricted data usage to Yango drivers, delivering always-on connectivity.

Packages accessible through fleet partners, liberating drivers from any usage restrictions.

Significantly discounted rates for internet, SMS, and calls, translating to monthly savings of at least 10K CFA

Fleet companies also benefit from discounted communication with their Yango drivers

Honore KOUAME, GM MTN Business said “We are happy to partner with Yango and we look forward to providing their partner drivers base access to MTN products and services in Ivory coast. We believe that these partnerships will help us achieve our broader strategy of delivering better services for all our customer’s needs. We seek to extend our offering to more customers by leveraging Yango’s network and platform.” He added “,With this new partnership, Yango and MTN will offer and allow us to address the needs of these old and new customers. This decision is based on Yango’s credibility and excellent performance over the years and is consistent with MTN’s mission.”

Kadotien Soro, Country Manager of Yango Cote DÍvoire said: “We are excited about this collaboration with MTN, one of the leading telecommunications companies in Region. We have big ambitions and we are committed to helping our partners’ drivers to amplify their businesses and increase earnings, and providing quality service to all our customers at an affordable price’’. He added “through this partnership, we are pleased to offer the best of Services and offer free telephone packages to our Partners Drivers across Ivory coast. This is part of our continued commitment to conveniently offer Drivers the largest range of quality services at the best prices.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Yango.

About MTN

MTN is Africa’s largest mobile network operator, sharing the benefits of a modern connected life with 272m customers in 19 markets across Africa and Middle East.

About Yango:

Yango is an international tech company that transforms global sourced technologies into everyday services for local enrichment. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

Yango provides its digital services, including ride-hailing, across 20+ countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East through its super app. The multilingual app is available for free on Android and iOS.

Media Contact:

pr@y

The post MTN and Yango Forge Transformative Partnership to Empower Partner Drivers in Côte d’Ivoire appeared first on African Media Agency.