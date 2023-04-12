MTN announces suspension of its MTN Data Zone bundle

Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) has announced a suspension of its MTN Data Zone bundle effective April 05, 2023.

In a press release issued and copied to NewsGhana, the company explained that the

suspension of the innovative Data Zone bundle is due to a review of the bundle offer in line with the Significant Market Power (SMP) directives applied to MTN Ghana in June 2020, not to be the lowest priced on any offer in the industry.

We are currently engaging and collaborating with the Regulator, as we seek alignment on a revised Data Zone bundle to be reinstated as soon as possible. We will notify you in due course of further developments.

Data Zone bundle is an innovation by MTN Ghana that gives customers a 1-day validity bundle at discounted rates at the point of purchase. Subscription is through the Short Code 135.

“We apologize to our cherished customers for limiting our communications on this matter to service activation channels only.

This media release is to provide more information on the issue.

MTN Ghana would like to reassure its customers that it would continue to roll out innovative and affordable products and services for the benefit of its cherished customers,” the company stated.