As part of national efforts to contain the re-insurgence of COVID-19, MTN Ghana has donated quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Oguaa Traditional Council.

Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, Regional Senior Manager for Western and Central Regions presented the PPE including; hand sanitizers, packs of tissue paper and gallons of liquid soap as its token to subdue the pandemic.

Mr Nyarko explained that the donation was to replace the company’s annual donation towards the Oguaa Fetu Afahye, which was postponed due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus.

That, according to him was a demonstration of MTN’s commitment to see Ghana overcome the pandemic by contributing significantly to augment government’s efforts.

He commended the chiefs and people for their continued determination to observe the COVID-19 protocols and taking the precaution to curtail the spread of the virus.

“Even though Ghana has been largely successful in the fight over the past months, the past few weeks witnessed a steady rise in the number again due to non-adhering to the protocols.

“This rise underscores our presence here today as we cannot rest on our oars, but continue to fight the spread of the virus” he said.

The manager was hopeful the presentation would go a long way to support the chiefs and people of the area to observe the protocols and to stay safe.

Mr Nyarko encouraged Ghanaians to adhere strictly to all the safety protocols issued by local, national and global authorities in fighting the pandemic.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa traditional area received the items and commended MTN-Ghana for the gesture saying it was a timely reminder to alert them to defeat the pandemic.

He cautioned that COVID-19 was not over and encouraged all to observe the safety protocols.