MTN AshantiFest 2023 Excites Football Fans In Kumasi

The MTN Ashantifest 2023 football matches continue to excite fans and produce memorable and amazing displays.

The action was in Zone 4 over the past weekend and on Friday, 7th July 2023 at the Atonsu Astro Turf it was just fantastic.

On Day one, in game one, Kwadaso won 6-1 over Adum.

Emmanuel Owusu Boakye 3×, Kwame Owusu, Fiazo, George Kwame Agyemang and Andy Cole were the scorers.

In the second match, Santasi won 2-0 against Atonsu, with goals coming from Ballack and Charles Kamara Gyamfi

In the third game, Kwadaso beat Atonsu 2-1 where Emmanuel Owusu Boakye 2× and Richmond Antwi found the net.

On Saturday, 8th July 2023, in game 4, Santasi won 4-0 against Adum, and the scorers were Mahmud Issah, Enoch Morrison, Bernard Frimpong and Ronaldo.

In game five, Santasi beat Kwadaso 2-1 and the goals came from Alhassan Chibsah 2× and George Agyemang (pen).

In game six, Adum lost 2-7 to Atonsu. Nana Poku, Gaucho and Richmond Antwi 5×, and Christian Benteke got the goals