MTN Ashantifest 2024 Kicks Off in Kumasi

The annual MTN Ashantifest has been launched in Kumasi, Ghana, with a grand event that brought together former football legends and current stakeholders.

Among the notable attendees were Opoku Nti, also known as Lord Zico, Abdul Razak, known as Golden Boy, Francis Akwafo, and Frinpong Manso, all Asante Kotoko legends.

Simon Amoah, Commercial Head of the Northern Sector, delivered a speech on behalf of Mr. Adotey Mingle, the GM of the Ashanti Region. He highlighted the significance of the festival, which has been a tradition for over a decade, bringing MTN closer to the people of Asanteman and showing appreciation to valued customers in the region.

Adwoa Baah Obeng, Senior Manager of Retail Experience – North, emphasized that Ashantifest has become a vital part of MTN’s community engagement efforts. The festival features various life-enhancing initiatives, including community improvement projects, sports events, and entertainment, showcasing MTN’s commitment to supporting and enriching the communities it serves.

Obeng also mentioned MTN’s ongoing Y’ello Care program, an annual staff volunteering initiative held in the nineteen countries where MTN operates. This year’s theme, “Education for Rural and Remote Communities; Learn Today, Lead Tomorrow,” underscores MTN’s commitment to transforming societies and enriching lives. Activities under this initiative include drilling digital boreholes for clean water in selected Senior High Schools across all 16 regions of Ghana and setting up container-based ICT centers and Digital Literacy Clinics.

To celebrate the festival, MTN will host the MTN Inter-Community Football Gala (MTN Ashantifest Cup) and conduct SME Month activations to support the business community. The company will also partner with Original Equipment Manufacturers for on-ground sales of devices, conduct E-Sim activations, Fibre to the Home Activations, and other campaigns. Additionally, MTN will support the Africa Role Model Summit (Youth engagement) and set up Customer Experiential Centers to resolve customer issues.

Obeng recognized the past winners of the competition, with Abrepo winning in 2021, Old Tafo in 2022, and Ejisu currently reigning as the champion.

The festival will feature matches from June 13th to July 28th, 2024, aiming to ignite the spirit of sportsmanship, friendship, and community interactions.