MTN Ashantifest community soccer competition big launch set for tomorrow

The 2023 MTN Ashantifest community soccer competition is all, but set for its grand launch tomorrow, Wednesday [June 14] at the Kaase Office in Kumasi at exactly 10am.

The annual Ashantifest was initiated by MTN to engage its cherished existing and potential subscribers in the Ashanti Region due to the absence of any markedly big festival cutting across macro /micro levels across all segments within identified communities.

Some of the activities marking the Ashantifest include walks, market storms, product and service activations, seminars, concerts and football matches for either the communities or MTN FA Cup match when it’s within the Ashantifest period, media engagements, CSR activities.

Apart from the above mentioned activities, the 2023 Ashantifest will witness a 16 Football Competition spanning over 2 months.

These teams will be drawn from 16 Communities.

Targeted Communities are Asafo, Amakom, Bantama, South Suntreso, Abuakwa, Santasi, Ahodwo, Atonso, Ahinsan, Tech and Ayigya.

The rest are Aboabo, Asawasi, Oforikrom, Asokore Mampong, Krofrom, Suame, Tafo, Abrepo, Bremang, Bohyen, Mamponteng, Kronum, Magazine and Afrancho.

Old Tafo are the defending champions having humiliated Asokwa 4-1 to emerge winners of the 2022 MTN Ashantifest Cup played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, June 26.

From MTN Media Republic