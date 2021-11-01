MTN award five customers Hyundai Sonata Vehicles

MTN Ghana has awarded five customers Eighth Generation Hyundai Sonata Vehicles as winning prizes of the MTN at 25 Mega Promotion while Hundreds of others received cash and Airtime as first batch of winners of the promotion.

About 200 customers also received cash prizes up to GHC5, 000 while 8, 000 customers received airtime transferred to them digitally.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the first five winners were Mr Kofi Anane, Mr Boakye-Yiadom Osei Owusu, Miss Grace Amoah, Mr Eric Osei Agyeman and Miss Angela Dodzi Bakah.

It said the winners were drawn from data collated from the first month of the promotion comprising three national winners and two regional winners selected from the Ashanti and Ahafo regions.

The Company expressed its commitment to continue to brighten the lives of Customers beyond the provision of distinct Customer Experience and telecommunication services.

MTN I the statement said there were 20 more hyundai sonata vehicles up for grabs by winners of the promotion going forward.

Mr Noel Ganson, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, in the statement said, the Silver Jubilee celebration could not be complete without recognizing the significant contribution of the numerous Customers to the success of the company, adding, “With you, our Customers, we have been able to build a formidable business that provides value.”

He urged all customers to participate in the MTN at 25 Mega Promotion to derive its benefits as the journey of rewarding 25 customers with the Hyundai Sonata, cash and airtime had just begun.

MTN in the statement said the selection of the winners for the Promotion rewards were clients who exceeded their monthly target points by the highest percentage margin (by ranking).

“In all, 25 Customers will be rewarded with 25 Hyundai Sonata cars. Over 24,000 customers will be rewarded with cash prizes up to GHS 5, 000 and loads of free Airtime,” he stated.

Madam Angela Dodzi Bakah, one of the winners from the Ashanti region, expressed her delight in emerging as one of the winners and urged other users of MTN network to be hopeful of winning.

“I am very delighted. I joined the promo by doing more with MTN. I did more transactions and bought a lot of airtime and bundle. Initially, I thought it wasn’t real but winning this car has increased my confidence in MTN promotions,” she said.

MTN advised its customers to be wary of the activities of fraudsters who had employed various tactics to defraud them, adding that, MTN Ghana would only call Customers via 0244300000.

It said Winners of the MTN promotions would not be informed via any links or promo codes, adding, “MTN will not request for any money or airtime before customers to redeem their prizes.”

The Company also advised all its customers to call the Toll-Free number 100 or interact with customer service agents on its social media handles

MTN launched its 25th anniversary mega consumer promotion in August and expected to end on October 31st 2021 aimed at rewarding Customers for their loyalty to the brand.