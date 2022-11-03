MTN Ayoba celebrates 2 million Active users in Ghana

MTN Ayoba, the all-in-one instant messaging super app which was developed to bridge the digital divide and harness growth in the African economy by breaking barriers to the internet, digital services, and affordability, has now reached two million customers right here in Ghana. Ayoba is more than a platform and more than an app. It connects people on a value basis and leverages an African Identity. It was launched in 2019, became available to users in Ghana in 2020 and now has over 10 million subscribers across the African continent.

The world-class messaging app which is free for all MTN users reflects local needs and aspirations and has in the last couple of years become the ‘Super App”. Ayoba currently supports 22 languages across Africa and the Middle East. In addition to chatting for free via instant messaging, Ayoba offers access to an in-app music player which brings weekly updates on the latest African and international music. Users can play a wide variety of free and exciting games ranging from action, adventure and children’s games as well as have access to one of the top global games-Subway Surfers. It also has channels covering eight categories: news, sports, entertainment, health and fitness, fashion and beauty, education, and music. The Black Star Channel, which is exclusive to Ghanaian content gives access to local trends, news and exciting stories on music, fashion, food, politics and lifestyle. Customers additionally have access to micro-apps in Ayoba offering various services and content including the ability to perform Mobile Money transactions on the MoMo micro app. All MTN users are allowed to enjoy all these services and more on Ayoba for free- no data is required.

Commenting on the milestone, Dario Bianchi, the Chief Digital Officer of MTN Ghana expressed his excitement about the fact that Africans and for that matter Ghanaians are gradually accepting Ayoba as a messaging app. “Considering its unique features, we encourage Africans to use it and share the benefits it brings”, he said.

Mr. Bianchi further explained saying, “It is exciting to see the use of Ayoba continuing to grow in Ghana. The app is a fantastic collection of experiences that keeps customers delighted and engaged. We will keep enhancing the app to meet customers’ needs and to make the app a-one-stop-shop for all digital services”.

Since its launch, Ayoba has reached millions of users across the African continent and now two million customers in Ghana. It is currently available on Google Playstore to all MTN and non-MTN customers in the digital ecosystem who wish to enjoy all service and rich media content Ayoba provides.