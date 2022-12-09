MTN Ayoba to be monetized soon —CEO discloses

The Chief Executive Officer of Africa’s Super App MTN Ayoba, Burak Akinci, says the company is committed to overcoming obstacles like limited access to the internet and digital services in order to harness growth in the African digital economy.

“Ayoba is a free super app. It allows users to send and receive encrypted messages, share photos, videos, files, voice notes, and even their location, and can also subscribe to live channels.

Localised content is available through these channels that aim to entertain, educate and empower communities,” he explained.

The Chief Executive Officer MTN Ayoba who made this known at a media engagement in Accra noted that the company is currently integrating payment and advertising systems into Africa’s super app.

In addition, the company schemes to monetise Ayoba in 2023, allowing companies and service providers that generate revenue from the platform to give a portion to the app.

According to him, App has over 15 million users across Africa and 2.5 million of its users are in Ghana. ayoba offers users access to digital and rich media services through channels, micro-apps, and payment solutions, embedded within a single African Super App.

Companies and service providers would be allowed to advertise their products and services on the Ayoba messaging app.

MTN Ayoba, Africa’s Super App, which is available for free to all MTN customers, currently supports 22 languages in Africa and the Middle East. He also stated that some Ghanaian languages would be added to the platform in the near future.

Ayoba has content channels ranging from Sports, News, Music & Artists, Health & Wellness, Careers, Fashion & Beauty, Education, and Travel.

In addition, users now have access to a range of micro-apps, including MTN Online School (SA) and MTN MoMo (Ghana), adding even more content to a deep and hyper localised offering.

Ayoba is focused on protecting users’ privacy and security: it is not possible for messages in the app to be read by anyone else or to be shared with any third parties, including MTN.

The app features peer-to-peer private messaging which is end-to-end encrypted; ayoba treats data with the utmost care and respect in line with its privacy policy.

REASONS TO USE AYOBA:

FREE TO USE:ayoba is free to use. You need data to send messages and files to your contacts, but if you are on the MTN network, you will get free data every day to use the app.

CHAT NOW: Instantly send and receive text and voice messages with any of your contacts.

SECURE: End-to-end encryption means that messages in a conversation cannot be read by anyone else.

QUICK CONNECT: Use your existing address book to quickly and easily connect you with your contacts.

About ayoba

ayoba is a free instant messaging (IM) application developed and owned by SIMFY AFRICA, based in Cape Town, South Africa.

Although Africa is one continent, it is also home to hundreds of unique cultures. ayoba celebrates the diversity of Africa by providing a world-class messaging platform that reflects local needs and aspirations.

Ayoba’s inclusive approach to technology means that its users will be able to communicate with anyone with a mobile device, even if they don’t have the ayoba app.

During an initial promotional period, this communication is made available at no cost, across selected mobile network operators. ayoba launched its first strategic partnership with MTN in Cameroon on 4 May 2019.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh