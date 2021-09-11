MTN, Ayoba Unveil “Life inside ayoba” To Bring African super app to life.

MTN has launched a dynamic media campaign dubbed ‘Life inside ayoba’ in collaboration with ayoba to bring the African super app to life.

The campaign brings together all the features of the ‘super app’ including chat, voice and video calling, channels, music via playlists, gaming, micro apps and payment facilities (only in certain territories).

The campaign is set to launch in early September and is designed to highlight the simplicity of the app, and the advantages a user gains in using all the exciting features.

“Ayoba is a strategic platform for MTN as it harnesses Africa’s unique digital ecosystem and context. We believe it to be a triple play opportunity to advance free messaging, content distribution and e-commerce powered by an open

platform.

Made in Africa for the World, ayoba is highly localised and tailored for African and Middle East consumer needs.

This campaign is perfect for our markets, its vibrant and relevant and is sure to appeal to all who use it, ” says

Serigne Dioum, Group Chief Digital and Fintech Officer.

Digital revenue increased by 23.8%* at half year, supported by the greater uptake of our services.

In the period, our instant messaging platform ayoba, recorded 8.0 million monthly active users, an addition of 2.5 million since December 2020. It has now been integrated into 17 MTN markets.

Our goal is to reach 19 million monthly active users (MAUs) by 2021 and 100m by 2025.

Our plan is to leverage MTN existing base to scale up quickly and then grow as OTT player in new markets.

The ayoba TV campaign is supported by radio, localised to each broadcast territory as well as outdoor, print and on-ground activations through our unique trade tool. The message is simple – ayoba has everything you need “allin-one app”.

“There is a need to go above the line to raise the awareness of ayoba. We strongly believe that our app will appeal to many in Africa and the Middle East and provides digital solutions to the day-to-day life of the consumer. In building the campaign we looked at what unites our African users, rather than what divides them. We had to show users that they can find everything they need in our all-in-one app. This approach has brought us a textured and innovative campaign, and we are very proud of it. We are excited to launch the campaign with the full support of MTN,” says Burak Akinci, Chief Executive Officer of Simfy (ayoba).

2021 has been a busy year so far for ayoba, which celebrated its second year of operations in May 2021.

Ayoba is accelerating not only digital inclusion but also financial inclusion, with MTN MoMo integrated into ayoba in select markets including Ghana, Uganda, Cameroon and Congo Brazzaville.

Ayoba has recently received the award for Best OTT Brand of the Year at the Marketing World Awards 2021. This adds to the 2020 win for ayoba at the Africa Digital Awards for Best Mobile Application in November 2020.

About the MTN Group

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our more than 260 million customers.

We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code “MTN”. We are pursuing our BRIGHT strategy with a major focus on growth in data, fintech and digital businesses in Africa.

About Ayoba

Since its launch in May 2019, ayoba has reached 8 millions of monthly active users in June 2021.

Ayoba offers users free access to an ecosystem of digital and rich media services through channels, micro-apps and payment solutions, embedded within an African super-app. Ayoba is highly localised and tailored for African and Middle East consumer needs, supporting 22 relevant languages.

Users can send and receive encrypted messages, share photos, videos, files and voice notes and can also subscribe to live channels. Family friendly localised content is available through curated channels aimed at entertaining,

educating and empowering communities as well as a range of games.

Ayoba is available for Android users on the Google PlayStore, on iOS (AppleStore) as well as the Transsion, Huawei, Samsung and BeMobi stores. Users can also download the app on our website (ayoba.me). Ayoba recently launched its web version (ayoba lite) and can be accessed at web.ayoba.me.