MTN, Bboxx to boost smartphone access in Rwanda

African telecom giant MTN and tech company Bboxx are partnering to increase smartphone access in Rwanda, TechTrendsKe reports.

Despite network coverage of 99%, the country’s current smartphone penetration is just 26.3%.

So, Bboxx, through its pay-as-you-go smartphone service, will give citizens in Rwanda flexible payment plans for purchasing smartphones. Customers can make payments through MTN Mobile Money short code *182*2*4*2#.

MTN Rwanda, in turn, will provide SIM cards, and a starter data pack that consists of 1GB per month for a period of three months.

MTN Rwanda CEO Mapula Bodibe said, “At MTN, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life and by partnering with Bboxx, we continue to make this vision a reality. This collaboration represents a significant step in bridging the digital divide by expanding access to affordable smartphones across the country. Together, we are committed to creating a more connected world to enable individuals and communities to access the power of the internet and thrive in this digital age.”

Ghana

Telcos in Ghana have not been able to offer buy now pay later (BNPL) packages for years now because there were no reliable ID and address system. But with advent of digital street addresses and Ghana Card in the country, MTN Ghana for instance, has started a similar offer in Ghana.

The slight challenge with that arrangement is that the digital addresses people present for their Ghana Cards are not verifiable and the BNPL packages price phones about twice the store price, which is a put off for many people.