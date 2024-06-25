MTN Boosts Digital Learning in 25 Ghanaian High Schools

MTN Ghana’s 2024 Y’ello Care initiative empowers students in 25 senior high schools nationwide with digital literacy skills.

In collaboration with partners like Coral Reef Innovation Hub and Npontuo, employees are conducting workshops on artificial intelligence, robotics, and the Ghana Knowledge and Skills Cloud-Based Platform (GKSB).

Under the theme “Education for Rural and Remote Communities – Learn Today, Lead Tomorrow,“ the initiative aims to bridge the digital divide by providing access to educational resources via GKSB. Participating schools include Aburi Presbyterian Secondary Technical School, Church of Christ SHS, Konadu Yiadom Catholic SHS, and others across regions like Ashanti, Bono, and Northern.

Adwoa Wiafe, MTN Ghana’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, highlighted the initiative’s goal of enhancing educational outcomes through technology, reinforcing MTN’s commitment to community development and digital inclusion.

MTN’s Y’ello Care, an annual employee volunteerism program, has expanded to 30 days to celebrate MTN’s 30th anniversary. This continues its legacy of impactful community engagement across Africa.