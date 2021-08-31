MTN Bright Conversations To Host Prof. Kwame Karikari

The third edition of MTN’s thought leadership program, BRIGHT Conversations series is scheduled to come off on Wednesday 1st September 2021 at 10:00 am and will host the renowned communications educator Professor Kwame Afum Karikari.

The edition will discuss the theme “Promoting Professionalism in The Era of Social Media And Citizen Journalism”. The program will stream live via Zoom and on Ghanaweb with limited in person audience.

Professor Kwame A. Karikari is a seasoned Journalist who practiced Journalism in the 1980’s and served as Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

He moved from the field as a journalist to the classroom to teach Journalism and Mass Communications. He was for several years a professor at the School of Communication Studies, University of Ghana and the former Dean of the School of Communication Studies at the Wisconsin International University College. He has over the years been involved in training journalists in several African countries.

Professor Karikari is also an activist pursuing Social Justice and Human Rights causes in Africa, including democratic reforms in Ghana.

He serves on the Boards of a number of African and International Rights Organizations and on the editorial boards of academic publications. He is the founder and former Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa.

He is currently the Director at the Centre for Communication Education Research and Professional Development at the University of Education, Winneba. He is the Board Chairman of Graphic Communications Group and also a board member of the Media Foundation for West Africa.

Commenting on the upcoming edition of the MTN BRIGHT Conversations Mr. Samuel Koranteng, Chief Corporate Services Officer said, “MTN is excited to host an outstanding intellectual like Prof. Kwame Karkari who has contributed so much to the development of media practice and Journalism in Ghana.

With his rich experience in academia, Journalism and Mass Communications, we are looking forward to the insightful lessons he has to share based on his experience over the years”.

Mr. Koranteng urged all persons who have the desire to see the practice of quality Journalism and the effective use of Social Media as a tool to practice Citizen Journalism to join the virtual session on Wednesday 1st September.

The MTN BRIGHT Conversation series is a novel initiative by MTN Ghana organised as part of the activities marking the company’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

The purpose is to celebrate distinguished persons whose ideas, thoughts and reflections have helped to shaped the Ghanaian society.

The first and second editions hosted Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng the immediate past chairman of the National Media Commission and Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee of the Salt and Light Ministries.