MTN Bright Media walk held at Legon

About 100 fitness enthusiasts, made up of MTN Corporate Communications team and media stakeholders hit the streets of Legon last Saturday morning to participate in the 2023 MTN Bright Media walk.

In attendance were top personnel of MTN Corporate Services and some staff of the company and media personnel of the MTN who took time off their demanding schedules to exercise, build bonds and to socialise in an atmosphere of fun and excitement.

The 5.4km walk started from the UG Legon Botanical Gardens with members walking energetically through the TF Gate, Law School, Athletic Oval, Registry, Balme Library and back to the Law School, Pent, Evandy, TF Gate and ended at the Gardens.

Participants started arriving as early as 5:15am, for the event scheduled to commence with a health screening exercise to check blood sugar and blood pressure.

Defying the early morning showers, the walk commenced under the guidance of a physical instructor, Matthew Frimpong, who took members through their paces with specific instructions at different areas, especially the hilly stretches.

At the gardens, members were taken through an aerobic session, undertaking cardiovascular workouts, stretches and a host of other workout; followed by refreshment and awards presentation.

The event was also spiced up with a tug-of-war challenge between Print/Online media versus a Radio/TV/MTN combined team as well as a musical chairs event.

Addressing members, The Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN, Madam Adwoa Wiafe commended all for attending to make use of the platform to exercise to stay healthy.

According to her, it was important for members to take issues about their health seriously in order to reduce the number of visits to the hospital.

“Such activities, when undertaken regularly, can in a way assure us of a good health status. I understand how difficult and quite tough it is for people to engage in such workouts alone. It is the reason we must take advantage of the Bright Media Healthwalk and other events by MTN to stay healthy,” she said.

MTN Republic President, Nana Appiah Acquaye thanked citizens who attended the event in large numbers.

He commended MTN for their unwavering commitment to the collective health and well-being of citizens in bringing them together for exercise, wine, have fun and dine to fostered unity and strengthened bonds as a community.