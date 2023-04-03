MTN Bright Scholars urged to use the opportunity to achieve height in life

MTN Ghana-Foundation Bright Scholars beneficiaries, have been urged to make maximum use of the opportunity given them in the digital world, to stay active in their fields of endeavor.

They should take their education seriously to build up their life aspirations to be able to command respect and dignity in the digital world.

Mr Dario Bianchi, Chief Digital Officer for MTN-Ghana, made the call at a day’s mentorship sessions for fifty beneficiaries of the Bright Scholars programme, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

The mentorship programme’s was to expose the students to the realities of the job market and keep them abreast on the ground after graduation.

It also served as a face-to-face encounter designed to give the students practical aspects of life lessons, especially when Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics education had become necessary in the world.

Mr Bianchi, who served as the resource person, advised the students to apply the knowledge and skills they have acquired both in and outside the classroom, and endeavor to use them to succeed in any field they might find themselves.

Ms Petra Baaba Asamoah, an External Consultant for MTN Ghana-Foundation, told the beneficiary students to strive hard to achieve heights in their fields of endeavor.

She said additional life skills such as good behavior, respect, and hard work, played pivotal roles in the successful achievement in one’s career choices and asked them to spread their networks.

They should also add value to themselves through the arts and crafts, to make them more marketable in the competitive job markets around the world.

Some of the beneficiary students expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for the opportunity which was helping them to sharpen their life skills.