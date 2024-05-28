MTN Bright Scholarship Applications Closing Soon: Deadline 31st May 2024

The MTN Ghana Foundation has announced the impending closure of applications for its Bright Scholarship program on May 31, 2024.

Prospective candidates meeting the specified criteria are encouraged to submit their applications via the dedicated web portal scholarship.mtn.com.gh before the stipulated deadline.

Designed to support students continuing their education at public tertiary institutions or pursuing vocational and technical skills training, the MTN Bright Scholarship is available to eligible Ghanaian applicants with exemplary academic records and good conduct.

Recipients of the MTN Bright Scholarship benefit from coverage of tuition fees, accommodation expenses, provision of a stipend for educational materials, and receive a device to aid their studies. For the upcoming 2024/2025 academic year, the MTN Ghana Foundation plans to award 200 scholarships to deserving students across the country.

Adwoa Wiafe, MTN’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, emphasized the foundation’s commitment to addressing societal needs by doubling the number of scholarship beneficiaries. This initiative aims to alleviate the financial challenges faced by deserving students and reduce the incidence of school dropouts due to financial constraints.

The inception of the MTN Bright Scholarship in 2018 marked the fulfillment of a pledge made by MTN Ghana Foundation during the company’s 20th Anniversary in 2016. Originally committed to awarding 300 scholarships over three years, the program’s positive impact led to its renewal in 2021 during MTN’s 25th Anniversary celebration, further underscoring the foundation’s dedication to educational empowerment in Ghana.