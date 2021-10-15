MTN BRIGHT Scholarship beneficiaries express gratitude to MTN Ghana

The three beneficiaries of the MTN BRIGHT Scholarship scheme, who graduated from the University of Professional Studies Accra(UPSA), during the 13th Congregation of the University have expressed their gratitude to MTN for their unflinching support.

The beneficiaries were Solomon Ofori Kwafo, who obtained a BSC Actuarial science degree, Adinani Dikono, BSC Accounting and Finance, and Ebo Krampah, BSC Accounting and Finance graduated with second class upper division

In an interview with Solomon Ofori Kwafo, he commended MTN Ghana for giving them such a golden opportunity. This he said, life would be unbearable without this MTN BRIGHT Scholarship.

Mr. Kwafo also hinted that initially, he was facing financial challenges, and luckily one of his lecturers introduced him to the scheme, where he was granted an opportunity to go for an interview, giving him the chance to continue with his studies.

Due to the scholarship scheme, I did not just graduate with second class upper division but also won an award as best graduating student in the Actuarial science department.

Another beneficiary Mr. Krampah in elation thanked MTN Ghana for coming out with such a laudable initiative.

This he said, since level 200, the scholarship has provided him with relief and boosted his morale as a student, ultimately contributing to his academic achievement.

According to him, it would not have been easy if his mother had to shoulder the entire financial burden following his father’s death.

The MTN Bright Scholarship provides badly needed financial assistance to needy and brilliant students in public tertiary institutions.

The scholarship covers the cost of tuition, accommodation, a stipend for books and other relevant reading materials for the entire duration of their studies.