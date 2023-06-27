MTN Bright Scholarship: Beneficiaries show appreciation

Some beneficiaries of MTN Bright Scholarship for the year 2019 have paid a visit to Management of MTN in Accra to show appreciation for the support for their educational journey.

MTN Bright Scholarship was initiated in 2018 in fulfillment of a commitment MTN made to Ghanaians during the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary in 2016.

The Scholarship provides financial assistance to needy and brilliant students in public tertiary institutions.

It covers the cost of tuition, accommodation, a stipend for books and other relevant reading materials for the entire duration of their studies.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, commended the beneficiaries for the visit, saying it showed that they really appreciated the offer given to them by MTN.

He advised them to continue to work hard towards their goals and make MTN and the country proud.

According to him, everyone had the right to education, hence the need for MTN Ghana to come up with the MTN Bright Foundation scholarship to help the needy but brilliant to also have the right to go to school.

Mrs Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, said education was the way to unlock talents and potential, adding that “that is the vision of the MTN Bright Foundation award.”

Mrs Wiafe said her outfit was excited that some beneficiaries had decided to pay a call on the management, adding that “we are very happy that they come to show them appreciation and we have seen that they are truly ambassadors of MTN Foundation.”

She advised the beneficiaries to inspire other people to work hard to achieve their goals and dreams.

Ms Fauzeeya Jamal-Deen, who benefited from the scholarship and graduated from the Ghana Institute of journalism now UniMAC, told the GNA that the Scholarship was a “miracle” for her when all hope was lost.

“Prior to coming to GIJ, I had dropped out of school twice already, I went to KNUST and Calvary University, and I did not have money to pay for the fees that was why l dropped out of those schools,” she said.

She said she decided to help her mother to sell spices and other items at Ashaiman market, however the desire to go back to school was very strong.

“Luckily for me, I came across the MTN Bright Scholarship, and I applied,” she added.

Ms Jamal-Deen, who is now a Teaching Assistant at the Faculty of Journalism, UniMAC, said things became much easier when she was given the scholarship.

She showed appreciation to the CEO of MTN by presenting a citation to commend him and his outfit for always thinking about the youth and coming up with good initiative.

“The MTN scholarship really empowered me to learn very hard, which has made me who I am today,” she said.

Mr Kwame Bannor Duodu, also a beneficiary, said during his second year in the University, things became hard for him, but the Scholarship came to his rescue.

Mr Duodu, who is now a Dental Surgeon at the Ho Teaching Hospital, expressed gratitude to MTN and MTN Foundation for the opportunity and commended them for the support given to the needy but brilliant students.

“A big thank you to MTN and MTN Foundation for thinking about the needy in society and I hope that this will motivate me to be a very good person and help other people in the capacity which I am,” he added.

Ms Kpetsu Ablavi Shalom, who also graduated from KNUST last year, noted that she got the scholarship with no hassle, adding that “with the Scholarship I graduated with a valedictorian, and I want to thank MTN for making my dreams come through.”