MTN business reaffirms commitment to support Zipline with Uninterrupted Internet services

MTN Ghana has paid a working visit to Zipline Drone Services’ operation centre at Omenako-Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The visit was to enable the technical staff of both companies to assess the services provided by MTN and find other possible ways of collaboration.

Speaking during the visit, the Senior Manager for MTN Ghana Enterprise Sales, Daniel Asare, explained that “Zipline is one of the clients of MTN Business who we provide both voice and data services, and we are using this opportunity to interact with them to see how we can continue to work together even into the future”.

“Zipline Ghana relies greatly on internet services in their day-to-day operations and MTN is delighted to be the service provider to this critical and essential service of delivering medical commodities to the hard-to-reach areas of the country. MTN business provides the company with dedicated internet needed for successful navigation of their drones” he added.

The Country Manager of Zipline Ghana, Naa Adorkor Yawson, said “internet connectivity is at the core of what we do at Zipline for which reason we find such visits as good opportunities for service providers to particularly understand our needs and see how best they can continue to support us in meeting the needs of more than one thousand health facilities we deliver medical commodities to”.

“Access to reliable and resilient data services are critical to the operation of a business like Zipline. Having a robust partner like MTN with footprints all over the country means that Zipline can have the necessary connectivity to reach remote areas in the country.

As we grow in our operations we will continue to rely on internet connectivity in achieving our mandate of saving lives,” she noted. We are happy to host MTN, one of our service providers, who have come here today to see firsthand what we do. This is a great way of building partnerships”, she added.

The mandate of Zipline is to serve very remote rural areas with the use of drones for emergency deliveries of vaccines, blood products, and other life-saving medications. The company currently has four distribution centres across the country and provides services to over 610 centres and makes an average of 150 flights a day. The operations of Zipline Ghana complements what already exists on the grounds in order to ensure that they are responsive when it comes to quality health care delivery in the country.

MTN Business, as a service provider has been an enabler for several organizations by providing cutting edge solution to address business needs.



About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market.

Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.