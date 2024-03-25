MTN Business Set to Hold 2024 CTIO Roundtable Africa Forum

MTN Ghana is set to hold the second edition of the MTN Business CTIO Roundtable Africa in Accra on 27th March 2024.

The CTIO Roundtable provides a knowledge-sharing platform for technology leaders and academia across Africa to deliberate on key issues in technology and digital innovation. Participants at the Roundtable will share industry insights, discuss challenges, and find solutions to drive digital transformation in a globally connected world while supporting local innovation. It will underscore the crucial role digital transformation and technology can play in building a more resilient economy.

This year’s forum, which is on the theme “Driving Business Value Through Data and AI,” will feature conversations on the importance of leveraging Data and AI to drive business growth and value. Discussions will also focus on the challenges as well as the opportunities they present.

Speakers at this year’s event are Bernard Acquah, Chief Information Officer, MTN Ghana, Dario Bianchi, Chief Digital Officer, MTN Ghana, Miishe Addy, Co-Founder & CEO Of Jetstream Africa, Richard Nunekpenu (ESQ), Vice President Ghana Fintech & Payments Association, Rashida Musa, Founder & CEO RaIma and Richard Osei-Anim, Managing Partner, Hatchery & Coral Reef Innovation Hub.

Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN Ghana, Angela Mensah-Poku, speaking ahead of the event stressed the crucial role data and AI play in today’s world and the need for businesses to be more intentional about leveraging data and AI to harness business growth and create value for their customers. She said, “The emergence of data and AI presents immense opportunities for business growth. Businesses need to take a critical look at leveraging insights from these innovations to accelerate their growth and ultimately enhance customer experience and create value.”

The forum will also feature panel discussions, success stories about leadership, management, navigating corporate politics, Q&A sessions, and recommendations for policy reform. The discussions will culminate in the Launch of CTIO Network Africa.

The CTIO Roundtable Africa Forum will provide a unique opportunity for fostering strategic partnerships among industry leaders and stakeholders, deepen engagements among technology leaders, government, and key policy makers, encourage innovation and create an opportunity for leaders to contribute to the digital transformation agenda.