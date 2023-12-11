MTN Businesses to begin Savings for customers coming 2024

The outgoing CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh has assured MTN’s Enterprise Business customers that plans are afoot to churn out solutions that will reduce their operational overheads and save them money in 2024.

He was speaking to the corporate clients at this year’s MTN Enterprise Customer Appreciation Dinners and Awards event held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Selorm Adadevoh noted that as part of MTN’s Agenda 2025 strategy, MTN Enterprise Business focuses on providing cloud-based and IoT (internet of things) solutions tailor-made for various categories of corporate clients such as energy, oil and gas, banking and finance, FinTech, diplomatic missions and even religious bodies among others.

He said the year 2023 has been a tough one, but MTN Business Enterprise got together with its corporate clients and worked through specific solutions that saw both parties through the tough times.

“We are grateful to you our corporate clients for opening your doors to us and allowing us into your business to play a role in your forward march,” he said. “Through our collaboration we saw a few positives, which gives us hope for a better year in 2024 as we continue to work together.”

The CEO urged the corporate clients to continue to provide MTN with constant feedback so they can do better.

The night did not go down without some corporate clients being rewarded. In total, six awards were dished out on the night:

The awards are as follows:

Longest Standing MTN Enterprise Business Customers – US Embassy and GS4

Most Honourable Partner – E-Process and GNAT (Ghana National Association of Teachers)

Brand Pride Award – Fidelity Bank

Queen’s Business Awards (support for women) – Mastercard Foundation

Regional Business Award – Paedato Consult

Everything MTN Award – Letshego and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

Meanwhile, two individuals also won special prizes. Isaac Krampah got a brand new phone for being the first to arrive at the event, while Denzel Yanchira walked away with a tablet in a lucky draw.