MTN calls for state protection, involvement in fight against cable theft

Telecommunication company MTN has called for state protection and involvement in the fight against cable theft.

It said the continuous fibre theft had assumed a national security threat, affecting many production processes as many businesses were gradually moving towards digital and electronic trade.

“For instance, a disruption in network connectivity due to such ill-actions could halt online transactions and significant communication with adverse effects on businesses and progress,” Mr Teddy Hayford Acquah, the Manager for Network Growth MTN, said at a forum in Takoradi.

He said the company was trying other options to control the fight in that direction and mentioned that road construction, illegal mining activities and other development factors had resulted in the relocation or construction of new lines.

“We are hoping to collaborate with government agencies to also fashion out best strategies to handle such national security menace,” the Network Growth Manager added.

The company, he noted, was also considering the use of renewable sources of energy for their operations, “we are building more solar panels to reduce our carbon emissions.”

The Network Growth Manager said the company had planned for the construction of 17 Two and Three G sites, 147 modernisation drives and 85 upgrades, while 23 and 17 fibre relocation and construction had been carried out successfully.

Mr Francis Gyan, the Commercial Manager, encouraged customers to register their SIM cards to avoid overcrowding at the last minute.

He hinted at the many innovations adopted by the brand to stay more and more competitive and keep afloat in the industry.

Ms Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, the Acting Corporate Services Officer of the Company, noted how the brand was poised to lead the dream of a digitalised Africa and thus transform the Network to support the digital drive.

“The Business planned to invest more in network growth, APP development and Voice and Data services in fulfilling the dream of a digitalised Africa.”

Ms Fiagbenu noted the commitment to community growth with over 20 million cedis, a stable relationship with local suppliers and a 3.1 billion investment to the national coffers in the form of taxes.