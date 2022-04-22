MTN Ghana captures over 75 percent 4G market share

MTN Ghana currently commands a whopping 75.18% share of the 4G market in Ghana, according to the latest telecoms market share report from National Communications Authority (NCA).

The report, which focuses on the month of January 2022, indicates that Vodafone has a 24.15% market share, while the remaining 0.67% is distributed among four Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) players – Surfline, Busy Internet, Telesol and Broadband Home.

In terms of the actual figures, there were a total of 7,423,876 4G subscriptions, out of which MTN alone had 5,580,917 and Vodafone had 1,793,190, while Surfline ended the period with 40,347, followed by Busy – 5,393, Telesol – 3,181 and Broadband Home – 848.

The report indicated that one of the first BWAs to start operations in Ghana, Blu Telecom is currently lost from the industry. It is not clear if Blu has sold its license to another player or it has just folded up from the market.

It would be recalled that one other BWA licensee, Goldkey Telecoms sold their license to MTN Ghana in 2019.

Vodafone Ghana is also currently running a white label partnership with the leading BWA player, Surfline on the basis of which Vodafone launched its Smart Surf routers powered by the Surfline spectrum.

Meanwhile, in the BWA space, Surfline remains the overwhelming market leader with 81% market share, followed by Busy Internet with being 10.84%. Telesol comes next with 6.39% and Broadband Home trails with 1.7%.

On the mobile data market, MTN again holds sway with almost 70% market share. AirtelTigo is second with 14.77%, then Vodafone comes in with 13.93% and Glo comes next with 1.57%.

MTN also commands almost 60% mobile voice market share, followed by Vodafone with 19.6%, AirtelTigo with 18.3% and Glo with 1.96%.

According the NCA Report, while MTN and AirtelTigo gain some market share increase of 2% and 4% respectively, Vodafone and Glo lost market share during the period under review.

Per the actual figures, MTN now has 24.5 million subscriptions; Vodafone – 8.0 million; AirtelTigo – 7.7 million and Glo – 804,890.